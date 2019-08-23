Nigeria: Polio - Governors Pledge to Prioritize Immunization

23 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

State governors under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) have promised to prioritize routine immunization coverage in their states to ensure that Nigeria is declared polio free.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi made this known in a communiqué issued after the forum's meeting yesterday in Abuja.

Nigeria has not recorded any case of polio in the last three years and is on the verge of being certified polio free by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The forum had earlier received a presentation on polio eradication from Rotary International Nigeria Polioplus Committee led by the chairman, Dr Tunji Funsho.

Fayemi said the governors also resolved to continue to support the actualization of universal health coverage in the country following an update on the Basic Healthcare Fund (BHCF) and state health insurance agencies.

Deputy Chairman of the forum, and Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also briefed the forum about the meeting between the forum and the African Development Bank. The meeting was part of a series of high level engagements driven by the bank to promote the establishment of special agro-processing zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria.

According to the forum, the SAPZs which will bring together the farming and processing community and have the potential of attracting about $1billion from AFDB and up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors.

Managing Director of CWC, Scott Sheldon also briefed the forum on the State of the States Conference slated for November 26-27 .The governors promised to work with the team from CWC to deliver on the objectives of the conference.

