Sudan: International Community Welcomes Civilian-Led Government and New Prime Minister

22 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

New York / Washington — The Security Council of the United Nations and the Sudan Troika countries (United Kingdom, United States and Norway) welcomed the establishment of a civilian-led government in Sudan and the inauguration of the Sovereign Council and prime minister Abdallah Hamdouk.

In a statement the Troika countries hailed Abdallah Hamdouk's extensive professional experience that he brings to his new role. "The appointment of a civilian-led government presents an opportunity to rebuild a stable economy and create a government that respects human rights and personal freedoms. Prime Minister Hamdouk will have the Troika's support in achieving these objectives."

The Troika countries also stated that they will continue to support Sudan's civilian-led transitional government as it conducts an investigation of the violence perpetrated against peaceful demonstrators and holds those responsible to account.

Security Council

The UN Security Council welcomed and supports the pledge of the parties to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of religion or belief and the parties' commitment to accountability and justice. The Security Council further welcomed the commitment to create a national independent committee to investigate the violent acts committed on 3 June 2019 and other incidents of human rights violations and abuses.

The Security Council also welcomed the commitment in the agreement to achieve a fair, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan by addressing the root causes of conflict and the impacts of war. The Security Council recalled the important role that women and youth have played in bringing about a peaceful transition in Sudan.

Women

It further underscored that Sudan's stability will depend on an inclusive approach to public life and government, and encouraged the full, effective and meaningful participation of women, youth and marginalized and rural communities. The Security Council stressed the need to swiftly resume negotiations towards peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Darfur and South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

