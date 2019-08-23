Somalia: Death Sentences Upheld for Child Rapists

22 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An appeal court in north-east Somalia has upheld the death sentence for three men convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old girl.

Aisha Ilyaas Aden was abducted, gang-raped and killed near her home in Galkayo, in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, in February.

The case caused uproar and sparked demonstrations across the country.

Ten suspects were initially arrested but the regional High Court found three of them guilty in May.

Prosecutors said they relied on DNA evidence for the first time to convict them.

The Puntland Supreme Court's verdict is final.

