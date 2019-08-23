Nigeria: Galadima Advises New Sports Minister to Be Wary of 'Friendly Enemies'

A former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association and one of the Patrons of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, NOC, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has advised the newly appointed minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare to be wary of those who would come around him to offer advices.

The Oyo State born journalist with over 25 years experience was among the 43 ministers inaugurated on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the renowned sports administrator from Kano State said if the new minister is to succeed in his assignment, he must be ready to consult and seek useful advices from only well meaning stakeholders.

Galadima however advised the minister to be careful and also look beyond some of the people he might be tempted to rely on for guidance as he said among such people may be those who are the real causes of the problems bedevilling the sector.

He said "The new sports minister has to be very cautious about the kind of advice he receives from people who might be there to take advantage of his not been conversant with the sector to advise him wrongly.

"He should consult far and wide in trying to get advice not necessarily from those who are always seen around.

"There are those whose faces are so familiar and people might expect that they will be helpful but they might be the source of the problems and not the solution.

"He must use his wisdom in addressing issues. There is something Mr. President has seen in him. The sector needs someone who will address issues decisively and dispassionately," said Galadima