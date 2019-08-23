Nigeria: Ekpo Nta Is Acting Chairman, National Salaries Commission

23 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Mr. Ekpo Nta is now acting chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission. He takes over from Dr. Richard Onwuka Egbule.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary, Emma Njoku, said Dr. Egbule handed over to the commissioner in-charge of Compensation in the commission, Ekpo Nta, after the completion of his statutory 10 years tenure.

Dr. Egbule described his 10 years as executive chairman as historic, being the first to complete two tenures and also the first chairman as a pioneer staff of the commission since its inception in 1992.

Commenting, the acting chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta, noted that anybody taking over from Dr. Egbule would be stepping into a big shoe because of his achievements at the commission, and called for the cooperation of the staff to lift the commission to greater heights.

