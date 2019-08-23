Zimbabwe: Court Trashes Mawarire, Mutasa Freedom Bid

The Harare Magistrates court has today dismissed an application by #Thisflag movement leader Evan Mawarire and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa to be removed from remand.

The activists' freedom bid hit a brick wall allowing the state more time to investigate the matter even though there were previous promises to furnish the accused persons with a trial date as soon as possible.

The application was handled together with ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo whose application was also thrown in the bin.

In his application, Zimbabwe Lawyers from Human Right (ZLHR) lawyer Aleck Muchadehama representing Moyo told the court that the state has been making the same excuses to keep the accused persons on remand as a way to oppress them.

He further said the state is working for someone since the accused persons have been receiving threats through massages and some bullets especially at the time when opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) was planning demonstrations.

Muchadehama submitted that should the State dismiss the application, it will be a serious harm to the constitutional rights of the accused persons.

In responding to the application the State led by Idah Maromo opposed the lawyer saying the nature of the offense the accused persons were facing did not warrant for such reprieve.

The accused persons were arrested and charged for allegedly subverting a constitutional government or inciting public violence after they mobilized citizens to stay away in January this year.

The January stay away turned chaotic as angry citizens barricaded roads with burning tyres, damaged vehicles and looted businesses in Harare and Bulawayo.