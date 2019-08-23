Zimbabwe: UZ Student Steals RTGS $15 000 From Attachment Employer

A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Journalism and Media Studies student appeared before Harare Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye today answering to charges of stealing RTGS$15 000 from her attachment employer.

The accused, Getrude Mashiche (23), who is on work related learning with Exide Batteries is alleged to have linked her Ecocash number to the company's bank account in the process milking up to RTGS$15 000.

The matter came to light when the complainant, who is a Minister of state in the office of the Vice President, but not named in the state papers, went to her bank to inquire about her bank balance.

The bank officials then told her that the money has been transferred from the bank to the econet number, 0776 905 327, which happened to be the accused's number.

Mashiche was then arrested and dragged to court for fraud.

Magistrate Mapiye however released Mashiche on RTGS 200 bail ordering her to appear back in court on 25 September 2019.