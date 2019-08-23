Zimbabwe: Innovative Online Grocery Platform 10ngah.com Transforms Farming in Zimbabwe

22 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

10ngah.com, a marketplace leader in online shopping applications, has expanded its popular service online grocery service in Zimbabwe to the farming and produce sector.

Several farming operations have selected 10ngah to expand their distribution and reach 10ngah's young demographic base. The new service offering was created to help farmers sell their produce more efficiently and find new markets, while at the same time getting better prices for their produce.

10ngah.com chief executive officer Kudakwashe Mutamba told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview that the grocery delivery platform has created biding relationships that connect not only people at individual level but communities.

"Our ability to create deep personal relationships with our customers and our community, to deliver fresh and healthy food in the fastest, most convenient way, has proven to win over young professionals and families alike," said Mutamba.

"10ngah's fast delivery and newly launched pickup service allows us to provide an amazing e-commerce experience for our customers, and this is something we expect the Zimbabwean community to whole-heartedly embrace."

Crafted for working professionals and full-time students, 10ngah.com's new grocery service was built to save customers the time that they would otherwise spend browsing in-store and waiting in long lines.

Customers log in to 10ngah.com, or download the 10ngah APP, select their favorite foods and add them to their carts. 10ngah then carefully packs the fresh produce and prepares the orders for delivery or pickup in selected areas.

According to Mutamba, students and Zimbabweans shoppers without vehicles, the delivery option eliminates the hassle of cumbersome bags on public buses and kombis. For others who find they have too much on their plates, 10ngah efficiently helps to cross "groceries" off the to-do list.

"When customers choose to shop for groceries online they expect a fast, well designed application; they also expect the freshest, local, most delicious meats and produce. That's why I believe it's important that we as 10ngah and our farming partners will work together to make it happen, and bring 10ngah to the community we serve in," he said.

"We have certainly had our share of growing pains especially in Zimbabwe but our new and improved tech has improved ten-fold, our vision is to become the premier online outlet in Zimbabwe and SADC."

10ngah.com grocery service is currently available in Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Harare and Norton. Online grocery delivery service is expected to expand to Gweru, Chegutu, Bindura, and Masvingo by next month.

