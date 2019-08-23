Nigeria: Nwora to Release 12 Man World Cup List On August 27

The Head Coach of D'Tigers Alex Nwora has revealed that the final 12 man list for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China will be released after their Peak Invitational campaign on the 27th before their first game against Russia on Saturday, 31st of August.

In a related development, D'Tigers have also arrived China for the last phase of their FIBA World Cup preparation.

The team which departed Lagos through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport aboard Emirate Airline arrived in China on Wednesday night before proceeding to Yangzhou for the Peak Invitational International tournament between the 22nd and 27th of August.

The team made up of 15 players who are still in camp 8 days to the World Cup starting on the 31st of August will compete against fellow world cup bound Iran, Montenegro and Poland as they perfect their plans.

D'Tigers are grouped alongside Russia, Argentina and Korea.