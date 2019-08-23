Somalia: President Framajo Appoints Former Warlord As Mogadishu Mayor

23 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Farmajo has appointed a former warlord to the post of Mogadishu mayor following the killing of the former office holder Eng. Yarisow in a terrorist attack.

MP, Omar Mohamud Mohamed alias [Omar Filish] will double as the governor of of Benadir region. His appointment comes at a time when the terror group Al-shabab has intensified attacks on capital.

He will also face a major challenge of filling the big shoes of the late mayor who managed to win the hearts and minds of the Mogadishu residents by his diligent service delivery, humility and a consultative approach to administration.

Meanwhile the president also made a raft of changes within the military ranks.

General Odawaa Yusuf Rageh, who was the Commander of Infantry Division for months, has been named as Somali National Army [SNA],replacing Major General Dahir Aden Elmi, alias [Indha-Qarshe].

General Abdi Hassan Mohamed appointed as Police boss, taking over from Gen Bashir Abdi Mohamed, Gen Mahad Abdirahman Aden,Custodial Corps while Fahad Yasin promoted to the country's spy chief.

