Zimbabwe: Masuku Boost for Highlanders As They Face Harare City

22 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Highlanders technical manager, Mandla 'Lulu' Mpofu believes the return of skilful midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku will stimulate his squad ahead of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The former FC Platinum middleman missed a blockbuster match against Caps United last Sunday for his suspension after he received three yellow cards prior to the game.

"Nqo (Masuku) is back from suspension. Him being available will give us a very big boost in terms of stability in the middle of the park where we came a little bit short in Harare," Mpofu said.

"I think for us, it is a very big boost and we are ready for Harare City," he added.

Bosso have never lost at home under Lulu and the former Chicken Inn assistant coach said the team will strive to continue with the momentum.

"We really want to make Barbourfields a fortress. We want to make things difficult for any team that visits us. We do not want to lose at home as much as we do not want to get a point at home," he added.

Since the beginning of the current premiership race, Harare City have five wins, four draws as well as 10 losses in the 19 games they have played.

The Harare City Council funded club will play their first match under new coach, former Caps United and the Zimbabwe National team legendary midfielder, Lloyd Chitembwe who left the Green Machine for City earlier this week.

"I know Harare City have not been playing well considering that they are in the relegation zone, but they have got a new man on the job and obviously they really want to give their best," Mpofu said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.