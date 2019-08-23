Nigeria: We Repelled Insurgents' Attack On Borno Communities - Army

22 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Army says its troops repelled the attacks coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on military units in Gubio and Magumeri Local Government Areas of Borno on Wednesday.

Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Isa disclosed that the troops successfully repelled the attacks after engaging the insurgents in fierce battle.

"The Theater Command; Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas, to enable the terrorists gain access to shops in the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics.

"The attack was, however, repelled by troops.

"Consequently, due to fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

"There were no casualty on security force and no lost or damage to our equipment as wrongly insinuated on social media.

"However, a member of the vigilante sadly lost his life in crossfire while some civilians in the area reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries," Isa said.

He stressed that peace had been restored in the communities, adding that residents had resumed their lawful businesses.

He called on the public to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing useful information on suspicious movements and activities in their communities. (NAN).

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

