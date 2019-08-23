Ghana: Directory for Businesses for African Diaspora to Promote Economic Relations Launched

A directory for businesses and non-profit organisations (NGOs) has been developed for the African diaspora to promote economic and social relations for shared benefits.

Dubbed, International Black Book (IBB) and scheduled to be launched in 2020, it aims to converge with Africa's efforts to meet the economic and cultural needs of the continent by connecting businesses, agencies and people throughout the African diaspora.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) trip to Ghana as part of the celebration of the 'Year of Return', Founder of IBB, Kay Benjamin,said the directory was to connect the continent to the African diaspora and invigorate nations in Africa through economic and cultural exchange.

She said the concept was inspired by the Green Book, a racial segregation remedy which enabled blacks to navigate hostile highways and byways as they travelled.

The Green Book, she said, further provided a guide to accommodations, food and entertainment devoid of racial animus.

"I find it necessary to be a part of bringing the African diaspora into alignment with the needs of the African continent," Madam Kay Benjamin said.

She explained that the clarion call by Dr.Ankara Chihombori-Quao, African Union Ambassador to the U.S to African Americans to "wake up, organise, go home and take what's rightfully yours also inspired the development of the IBB".

Lamenting on the disparity in the volumes of intra-African trade which was only 15 per cent of the continent's $170 billion in 2017, she said, the African Continental Free Trade Area was an innovative platform to attract investors, companies and entrepreneurs to assist with manufacturing, telecommunications, power and solar energy, and entertainment services in the continent.

She urged the African diaspora to sign up and upload their contact information to the website.

Jacquee Bee, Director of Recycling Black Dollars, based in Los Angeles, USA, said the company was excited to participate and close the gap between the African Diaspora and their native land.