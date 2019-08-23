Ghana: Wa Ultra-Modern Hospital - the Pride of Upper West Region

The new ultra-modern Wa Regional Hospital has been constructed to meet international standards by renowned contractors with high reputations.

Everything about the ultra-modern hospital is excellent and perfect. Euroget De-Invest, an Egyptian company, is the main contractor with CNQC of China as the sub-contractors for the project.

The magnificent building from the hands of Euroget De-Invest, is being described by many as an icon of a health facility in the Upper West Region.

The Wa Regional Hospital health facility is located along the Wa-Kaleo road, with 700-metre covered walkway to facilitate the movement of people from one building to another.

The hospital facilities comprises 31 buildings, medical, administrative services staff housing, Central Kitchen and laundry, 20 units staff housing, VIP inpatient ward (12 bed), Infernal Ring Road including parking areas to contain 114 vehicles, landscape including external shaded waiting areas.

The Emergency and Casualty of the hospital include: Triage area, Emergency Operation Room, Laboratory Services and Digital X-Ray.

The outpatient facilities are: 2 Dental, Ear, Nose and Throat clinics, General Clinic, Orthopaedic, Dermatology, General Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Urology and Neurology.

The inpatient facilities: 126 inpatient beds, delivery suites, obstetric and Gybae Ward, fully equipped ICUS, burns unit and seven operation rooms.

Imaging services: Ultrasound/ECHO Scans, Mammography, CT scan, and Digital Fluoroscopy.

The laboratory services include Microbiology, Hematology, Clinical Biochemistry, blood bank department, septic lab and Pathology.

Euroget has further provided a medical gas plant for the production of the medical gases, sterilisation department, lecture and conference rooms as well as supportive office rooms, lay dry, Kitchen, within outdoor preparation and cooking areas.

The hospital also has facilities such as staff dining area, power station including transformers, AVR, generator, maintenance department with service court and storage building, sewerage treatment biogas plant, and water treatment plant.

There are also a 27-body capacity mortuary medical waste treatment department and HIS (Hospital Information System).

Euroget was awarded the contract to build a total of nine (9) hospitals for the government of Ghana: One 500-bed military hospital in Kumasi (Afari), two regional hospitals in Wa and Kumasi and six district hospitals in Kwabenya, Accra, Konongo Odumasi, Salaga, Twifo-Praso, Nsawkaw and Tepa.

Euroget Group was established since 1982 with core aim to engage in specialised areas of commerce, management, finance and construction.

The company was established as a partnership group and grew rapidly as a result of progressive expansion in varied field of activities into a major joint stock company in 2002.

Currently, the Euroget five (5) well established subsidiary companies in the area of contract are, project management, consult in financing and other financial services, mining exploration and refinery and agricultural development.

These subsidiaries are, Euroget De-Invest s.a for Venture Capital & Management, Gold Refinery Ltd, Management Solution and Universal Energy s.a (SMUE) and Euroget for Agriculture and Land.

In management consulting, Euroget is capable of designing constructing, equiping, training and maintaining private and public projects using modern technology.

Euroget also engages in various forms of public-private risk sharing arrangements in project implementation.

In financial services, Euroget provides structured funding to both private and public sector. Euroget uses its expertise and wide network to arrange sophisticated financing scheme for its highly cherished clients.

In mining, exploration and refinery, Euroget's major specialty is in refinery of precious metals, and has valuated their investment in the refinery of gold coast-114 Million U.S.D-

The refinery was inaugurated on 11th November, 2016 and the commencement of the first into operation, started in the first week of March 2017 for the annual capacity of fine gold production 360MT.