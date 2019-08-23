Ghana: Acting IGP - Police Will Grab Murder Suspects

The police will grab all those involved in the recent murders of the three police officers in the country, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has stated.

He said the police had all the capabilities to arrest the suspects and ensure justice for the fallen cops.

"The Police Administration would ensure that personnel work in a safer environment to guarantee the safety of the public at large, " he added

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said this during the 2019 Mid-Year Interdenominational Thanksgiving church service of the Ghana Police Service in Accra yesterday.

This was to thank God and also seek protection for all security personnel in the country.

The occasion had the theme; "For you can do nothing without me"

It brought together members of the police management board, unit heads, clergy, and members of the police wives association among others.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said the past weeks had witnessed unpleasant attacks on police personnel and urged them not to allow it dampen their spirit or morale.

The Acting IGP further urged the personnel to make issues of their health a priority, adding that they should go for regular check-ups.

"I have directed for medical outreach, where medical teams would go on the field to ensure that personnel have access to healthcare delivery,' he added

Mr Oppong-Boanuh called on unit heads to have regular meeting with their personnel to cater for their welfare.

He called on the public to partner the police in crime prevention in the country.

In a sermon, the Director of Religious Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur said the service needs to accept criticisms from the public, adding that, such criticism should be homework to work on.

He lamented on the bad conduct of some officers which had tarnished the image of the service and urged them to work hard to win public confidence.

"Do not demand for money before a work is done and also we must endeavour to distant ourselves from corruption tag to restore the image of the service, "he added.

The Director said the personnel should help in the transformation of the GPS and urged them to always seek the face of the Lord and ask for spiritual backing.

He commended the personnel for their selfless and dedicated to work even at the peril of their lives.

ACP Arthur advised the personnel to be focused and committed to duty and ensure continuous peace and stability of the country.

The Director urged the public to corporate with the police in ensuring that crimes were reduced, saying that "as officers you must also endeavour to work in teams to ensure the safety of the public".

Prayers were said for the nation, personnel of all security agencies and widows, widowers and orphans of police officers who died in the line of duty.