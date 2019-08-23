Africa: Bawa, Yaw Addo Crash Out of Africa Games

The Black Bombers duo of heavyweight David Bawah and featherweight, Samuel Yaw Addo has exited the on-going African Games following defeats in their various fights.

A huge medal hopeful, Bawah, who won Ghana's only medal (bronze) in the boxing category at the last edition of the Games in Congo, Brazzaville was outclassed by Algerian Abdelhafid Benchabla 5-0 at Al Amal Indoor Sports Center in Rabat.

Moroccan Mohamed Hamout threw the boxing arena into spontaneous cheers when he also dispatched Yaw Addo in the featherweight bout yesterday to further reduce Ghana's hopes of picking more medals at the championships.

Light heavyweight, Shakul Samed advanced to the semi-finals of that category with a 5-0 decision over Seychelles Nicol Jean Jovet.

The skipper of the Bombers, Sulemana Tetteh who is fighting in the men's flyweight division drew a bye on Wednesday in the preliminaries stage and will now face Egyptian Aly Abdelrahman tomorrow for a chance to progress into the semi-finals.

Also, welterweight boxer Jessie Lartey who drew a bye yesterday will wait until this afternoon to know his next opponent in the quarter-finals tonight.

In the female category featherweight, Abigail Quartey will know her opponent tomorrow after drawing a bye in the Preliminaries.