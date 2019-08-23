Ghana: Keep, De Lange Win Cycling Titles At African Games

Tiffany Keep and Tristan De Lange won cross-country gold as the cycling competition got underway at the African Games in Casablanca.

Kenyan Keep claimed the women's title in 1hr 19min 15.377sec, finishing almost 50 seconds ahead of Aurelie Marie Halbwachs from Mauritius.

Halbwachs took the silver medal on the 22.8 kilometres course, made up of six 3.8km circuits in Rabat, in a time of 1:20:03.900.

Her compatriot Kimberley Le Court De Billot completed the podium in 1:22:52.541.

De Lange won Namibia's first gold of the continental tournament in the men's 30.4km race.

He led home compatriot Alexander Miller to take the top step on the medal rostrum in 1:24:45.502.

Miller clocked 1:25:31.847 for second, with Tunisian Maher Habouria taking bronze in 1:29:52.145.

Algeria won three of the four A finals as the first of the rowing medals were awarded in Morocco.

Nawel Chiali got the gold rush started in the women's single sculls 1,000m final.

She surged to victory in 3:56.62 as Dareen Hegazy of Egypt took silver in 3:58.34.

Nour Elhouda Ettaieb of Tunisia finished third in 4:01.10.

Amina Rouba won the women's lightweight single sculls 1,000m title in 3:55.01.

Tunisian Khadija Krimi was second in 3:57.86 and Maryam Abdellatif took the bronze medal in 4:02.85.

Sid Ali Boudina completed the golden hat-trick for Algeria in the men's lightweight single sculls 1,000m final.

Boudina clocked 3:30.82 for gold, with Ahmed Abdelaal of Egypt finishing second in 3:34.37.

Mohamed Khalil Mansouri earned bronze in 3:40.96.

Gambian duo Sainey Jawo and Babou Jarra Mbye won gold in the men's beach volleyball tournament.

They defeated Moroccan pair Mohammed Abicha and Zouheir El Graoui 21-17, 17-21, 17-15 to win the title.

The bronze medal went to Rwandan pair Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo and Oliver Ntagengwa, 18-21, 21-16, 15-11 winners against South Africans Grant Goldschmidt and Leo Williams.

On the first night of swimming finals, South Africa dominated proceedings with victory in both the men's and women's 4x100m freestyle relay races.

The gold rush continued for South Africa as Kaylene Corbett set an African record to win the women's 50m breaststroke title in 32.20.

Compatriot Erin Gallagher followed suit with a 100m freestyle African record swim of 55.13 to claim gold.

Martin Binedell also scooped an African record in winning the men's 200m backstroke title in 1:59.03 as Michael Houlie secured a fourth individual gold for South Africa on the night with a 27.41 swim to glory in the men's 50m breaststroke final.

Soukaina Sahib of Morocco claimed 46 to 49 kilograms gold as the women's taekwondo tournament started.

She defeated Michelle Tau of Lesotho 10-6 in the final as Botswana's Karabo Kula and Flore Mbubu of DR Congo claimed bronze medals.

Ivory Coast duo Cheick Cisse and Seydou Gbane won African Games titles in the men's 74-80kg and 80-87kg categories respectively.

The over 97kg gold medal went to Issoufou Alfaga Abdoul Razak from Nigeria, after he defeated Abdelrahman Darwish of Egypt 17-2 in the final.

