Ghana: Plan International Empowers Girls

23 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

A week's mentorship and educational camp meeting intended to empower girls and instill into them good leadership skills and healthy life styles, is underway in Accra.

About 120 girls selected from Ashanti, Northern, Upper East and Eastern Regions. are attending the event, being organised by Plan International Ghana, a non-governmental (NGO),under the Girl Advocacy Alliance (GAA) project.

Plan International is holding the programme in partnership with Defence for Children International and the Ghana NGO Coalition on the rights of the Child with funding from the Ministry of the Republic of Netherlands, on the theme, "Empowering girls to lead; the responsibility of all".

Participants were being schooled on violence, harmful traditional practices, skills acquisition and how to succeed in their academics exploits.

Mr Joseph Appiah, Head of Business Development of Plan International Ghana, said participants were selected from girl clubs, formed by the local implementing partners, teacher-mentors and district girl child officers in the various districts.

He said the girls would be engaged in cross-cultural experience that would empower, educate and activate their potentials.

Mr Addai stressed the need to educate and empower girls as they were vital to the growth of the community and the country,

He said that "Plan International Ghana strives to improve the quality of life of girls, and we can achieve this by educating these girls and making them ambassadors to their peers in their communities".

Mr Sefah Alex Boadu, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Department of Children, said giving leadership capacity to girls would contribute to their empowerment.

He lamented that women in the country earned 60 per cent less than men and mainly constituted the majority of the unemployed in the country.

Mr. Boadu hoped that the girls being mentored at the camp would also educate their colleagues at home after the engagement.

He noted that girls faced many challenges, including peer pressure and the meeting sought to address some of these issues, to enable them stand up for their rights.

Project Manager of the project, Anna Nabere, said the 2019 camp meeting was the third since its inception in 2016, with 620 girls benefitting from it so for.

She expressed hope that by 2020, when the project would be over, a lot more girls would be empowered to overcome challenges in their life.

Ms Biwiin Constance, the Camp Prefect, encouraged girls to stand up for their rights, and become useful to their communities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.