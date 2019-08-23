Zimbabwe: Prophet Passion Strikes Again, Takes Enzo's Chants to Church

Controversial cleric and Kingdom Embassy leader, Prophet Passion Java has once again left tongues wagging following the emergence of a video with the flamboyant preacher using Zimdancehall taglines while ministering in church.

The USA-based cleric, who has never been ashamed of expressing his love for Zimdancehall recently made headlines for forking out R200 000 to buy Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Chillspot Records.

In a circulating video dominating the social media landscape, the preacher is captured chanting Enzo's "Throttle" tag line in front of his congregation.

This is what social media had to say over Java's latest from his bag of astonishments.

"Throttle 😹😹😹😹😹😹👐🏾🔥kwasara kuti skrrrrr paaaaah."

"I think tofanha kumbotora vaMugabe veku Global DNA tests vamboona kuti Java naMadungwe havasi ma twins here,"

"My favourite prophet he can't fake it."

"Kwasara kungoti Ndunge."

Java who is not strange to controversial utterances stirred a hornets' nest earlier last month for making fun of the poor while enjoying a debut ride on his newly acquired helicopter.