Namibia: B1 City Property Trial Postponed to 2020

The High Court case in which three business persons are facing fraud and corruption charges regarding the B1 City property development project was yesterday postponed to 30 March 2020.

The trial, to start before High Court judge Christie Liebenberg, is expected to run until 26 June 2020.

The trial date was agreed on by state advocate Ezekiel Iipinge and defence lawyers Slysken Makando, Trevor Brockerhoff and Silas-Kishi Shakumu.

The three accused persons in the matter are former Roads Contractor Company (RCC) chief executive officer Kelly Nghixulifwa, Hafeni Nghinamwaami and Anna Ndoroma.

The trial date was only finalised yesterday after the Supreme Court during the past few weeks dismissed a petition by Nghixulifwa, who wanted the High Court to order the state to provide him with further particulars on the charges he is facing and to explain in detail that the RCC was indeed a public body when the alleged offences of fraud and corruption were committed.

The three persons face eight main charges, including corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

These charges stem from the RCC's involvement in the B1 City property development project opposite the Katutura Intermediate Hospital during 2005 and 2006.

The RCC started this joint venture with /Ae //Gams Engineering.

It is alleged that Nghixulifwa was a shareholder in /Ae //Gams Engineering and Cradle Investments, but concealed his stake in the two companies by having his shares held in Ndoroma's name.

While still RCC boss, Nghixulifwa allegedly also claimed payment from the parastatal and another construction company for the role Cradle Investments supposedly played in the construction of the RCC's head office. The RCC board of directors were allegedly also kept in the dark about Nghixulifwa's involvement in the companies.

The three accused are free on bail of N$60 000 each, which was extended until their next court appearance on 30 March next year. Charges have been withdrawn against a fourth accused, David Imbili.

- Nampa