Ghana: Former Stars Striker Junior Agogo Passes On

Former Black Stars striker, Manuel Junior Agogo has been reported dead after battling with stroke for the past four years.

Agogo, 40, was diagnosed with the ailment in 2015 and had since been receiving treatment until his demise yesterday.

The bulky forward rose to prominence when Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2008 when he became the lead marksman of the Stars and a favourite of fans during the competition.

His three goals propelled Ghana to the semi-finals of the competition with his stunner against Nigeria in the quarter finals - an etched memory among Ghanaian fans.

In total, he made 27 appearances for Ghana from 2006-2009, scoring 12 goals in the process.

His illustrious club career spent mostly in England saw him feature for sides including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnet, Bristol Rovers, and Queens Park Rangers among others.

Outside England, the striker spent time in the United States playing for Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.

Towards the tail end of his career, he played for Zamalek in Egypt, Apollon Limassol for Cyprus and Hibernian in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have paid tribute to Agogo.

Asante Kotoko posted "We are saddened to learn of the death of former Black Stars striker, Junior Agogo. We extend our condolences to his family at this extremely difficult time.

Hearts wrote "@HeartsOfOakGH is disheartened to learn about the passing of former Ghana striker Junior Agogo.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Agogo's family at this sad time.