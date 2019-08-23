Ghana: Former Stars Striker Junior Agogo Passes On

23 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Former Black Stars striker, Manuel Junior Agogo has been reported dead after battling with stroke for the past four years.

Agogo, 40, was diagnosed with the ailment in 2015 and had since been receiving treatment until his demise yesterday.

The bulky forward rose to prominence when Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2008 when he became the lead marksman of the Stars and a favourite of fans during the competition.

His three goals propelled Ghana to the semi-finals of the competition with his stunner against Nigeria in the quarter finals - an etched memory among Ghanaian fans.

In total, he made 27 appearances for Ghana from 2006-2009, scoring 12 goals in the process.

His illustrious club career spent mostly in England saw him feature for sides including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnet, Bristol Rovers, and Queens Park Rangers among others.

Outside England, the striker spent time in the United States playing for Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.

Towards the tail end of his career, he played for Zamalek in Egypt, Apollon Limassol for Cyprus and Hibernian in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have paid tribute to Agogo.

Asante Kotoko posted "We are saddened to learn of the death of former Black Stars striker, Junior Agogo. We extend our condolences to his family at this extremely difficult time.

Hearts wrote "@HeartsOfOakGH is disheartened to learn about the passing of former Ghana striker Junior Agogo.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Agogo's family at this sad time.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.