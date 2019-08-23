Ghana: Three Arrested in Connection With Missing Police Rifle

Three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with a missing rifle at Akporman Manna Police post in Accra.

They are Frank Dogbe, 22, driver, Benard Omagu Barrack, 21- year-old barber, and Nigerian, Bukari Adamu, commercial motor rider.

Two other accomplices,Adzayaw Salesi, and Patrick Tetteh, alias soldier, are on the run, and being sought by the police.

The rifle and 19 rounds of ammunitions, belonging to the police, have been retrieved by the police, the Adenta Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cephas Coffie, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said following investigations into the case, Dogbe was arrested at Kuottam Police Station at Abokobi Ayimensah in Accra, in connection with the missing riffle.

The police commander said in August 16, this year, Barrack and Adamu were also arrested at Teima, and during investigations it came to light that the weapon was sold by Tetteh for GH¢5,000 and he received part payment of GH¢3,000.

ACP Coffie said on August 17, the police retrieved the rifle and 19 rounds of ammunition concealed in a polythene bag in a bush at Amaria in Teima.

He said Dogbe was later arrested at Kouttam police station, adding that all the suspects have all confessed to the crime.

ACP Coffie said the accused appeared before a district magistrate court and remanded into police custody till September 4, 2019.

He urged the public to provide reliable information to the police to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times in its Monday, August 12, 2019, issue, published that the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh, directed the immediate interdiction of two senior police officers of the Abokobi-Ayimensah District Command, in connection with a missing rifle that was under their custody.

They are Superintendent of Police (Supt) Edward Tetteh, the District Commander of Abokobi-Ayimensah District Command, and Chief Inspector Christopher Bekor, station officer of the Akporman Manna police post.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on August 9,2019, in the morning, the police reported to work at the Akporman Manna police post and realised that someone has broken into the police post and taken away a riffle.