Ghana: Melcom Embarks On Tree Planting Exercise

23 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

MELCOM Ghana Limited, a chain of retail department stores, has embarked on a tree planting exercise to support on-going initiatives to make Accra 'green again.'

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is leading the tree planting drive in the capital to mitigate the effect of climate change on the environment.

"We are aware that this matter is dear to the heart of the Mayor of Accra hence our decision as a group of companies celebrating 30 successful years of business operations in Ghana to associate with him," Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications at Melcom said at a joint tree planting exercise in Accra on Wednesday.

According to him, the colour green in the Ghana Flag represents the potential of the country to maximise its greenery for sustainable living.

"It's a gift from God for a healthy environment, improved agriculture for high yields in food and cash crops," he stated.

Instead of preserving the greenery of the environment, Mr Avenorgbor said the opposite - depletion of the forest cover - had become the norm of the day in the name of development.

"We have replaced our green environment with hard concrete to the extent that one has to search in order to find a tree in Accra City Centre," he observed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.