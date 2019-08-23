Ghana: B.K Edusei Foundation Launched

A foundation, named after former player and patron of Asante Kotoko, Benjamin Kyei (B.K) Edusei, was launched in Accra on Thursday as part of efforts to provide financial support to old players of Kotoko.

It was also to honour the late patron for his contribution to the club especially in the 1970s with proceeds to support old players of the club.

Launching the foundation, Nana Akyena Kwagyan Nuama V, a representative of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said it was important to immortalise the late B.K for his contribution to the club with the noble foundation.

He described Kotoko as the most successful club in the country which glory days could be linked to the leadership, management and financial support from B.K.

"B.K rescued the Black Stars from losing their Hungarian Coach Josef Ember in 1963 by paying his salary and other benefits for two years when the country could not pay for his services."

"The following year, B.K initiated the African Unity Cup and also sponsored the Ghana Academicals which was formed to discover talents at the secondary school level into the national teams."

He said the foundation would go a long way to cement his legacy.

A daughter of B.K, Maame Yaa Edusei said his father sacrificed for the club and must not be forgotten by the current and future generation.

"B.K was a real colossus of Ghana sports and I am glad the foundation has officially been launched in his name to support players."

She urged Ghanaians to contribute to the foundation to become sustainable take care of players that sacrificed for the club.

A special match between Kotoko and AshantiGold, she said, would be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 1 in honour of B.K.

Mr. Kofi Duah Adonteng also stressed the need for the public to support the foundation adding that "it is a laudable course and must be supported by all."

The occasion was also used to raise funds to support the foundation with individuals and corporate entities including GOIL and Office of the Chief of Staff contributing to support the project.

Old players of the club including Sunday Ibrahim, Rev Osei Kofi, Malik Jabir, Kofi Pare and patron of the club, Assad Malah were in attendance and pledged their support to the foundation.

B.K Edusei who died in 1978 played football briefly for Kotoko and spent most of his life after active football to serve the interest of the club and the national team at large.