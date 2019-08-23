Ghana: Ya-Naa Honours Gnasba and Fan Milk

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahamadu II, the King of Dagbon Traditional Area has honoured Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association (GNASBA) and Fan Milk Limited for their strong partnership in promoting sanitation and afforestation countrywide, of which 126 districts in 13 regions have benefited from such dispensation.

The king performed this honouring ceremony when the national chairman of GNASBA, Katakyie Amankwaa Afrifa paid a courtesy call to him in the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi in the Northern Region.

Mr Afrifa presented 500 tree seedlings, assorted drinks, T-shirts and other logistics from Fan Milk Limited and the Forestry Commission of Ghana for the traditional area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Afrifa said the main objective of GNASBA was to instil the act of sanitation and afforestation in the hearts and minds of our future leaders so they grow to become ambassadors of the environment.

He said this year the association had grown more than five thousand tress in various school compounds in the country.

He therefore urged all stakeholders and other companies to support GNASBA to cover more towns and villages.

Receiving the package, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahamadu II congratulated the NGO for carrying such an important campaign at the time when the rain was at its peak.

He reiterated the need for tree planting and condemned the cutting down of trees for various purposes without replacing them.

The king said deforestation had a significant link to climate change which affected the atmosphere.

He therefore urged all Ghanaians to refrain from bad sanitation acts as well as deforestation to complement government's effort in keeping Ghana Clean and Green.

Ya-Naa gave a special royal smock to Mr Afrifa and encouraged him to continue the good work for mother Ghana.