Ghana: German Volunteers Perform Surgery on 100 Males With Urinal Problems

23 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Dzodze — About 100 males with various urinal problems have undergone surgery at the St. Anthony Hospital, Dzodze in the Ketu North District.

The surgeries were performed between August 2 and 17, 2019, by urologists from a German hospital in Offenburg with 300 others screened and referred to other health facilities.

Professor Reinhold Horsch, leader of the three-member team disclosed to the Ghanaian Times that the exercise was not the first in the region, adding they have performed similar exercise a number of times for persons with urinal challenges in St. Anthony Hospital.

He explained that the exercise had been made possible through the collaboration of National Catholic Health Service and Doctors for Africa, a local NGO.

Prof. Horsh noted that some of the patients who benefited from the surgery included people with blood in their urine, urinal catheters and abdominal pain due to kidney and bladder stones, pains when passing urine among others.

He said the team seeks to develop sustainable basic healthcare programmes in deprived communities.

They are also aware that urologists are few in the country, hence their resolve to champion the provision of such services in deprived communities through annual medical outreaches where volunteers are brought to attend to the health needs of the indigenes.

Dr Sam Foster, Medical Director of St. Anthony Hospital stated that in order to sustain the programme to the vulnerable in their catchment area, public spirited individuals and groups are urged to financially support the facility to defray its cost of operation.

He also said with majority of its clientele being National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers, the long delay in the reimbursement of claims due the hospital for several months was stretching the finances of the facility and thus called for prompt payment of the claims.

Mr Raphael Tumawu, the Hospital Administrator commended the medical team for rendering such a valuable service, and disclosed that volunteers over the years offered professional service to the hospital.

