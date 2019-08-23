Nigeria: 'Gimme a Name for My Album,' Davido Appeals to Fans

Afropop star, David 'Davido' Adeleke has asked fans to help title his upcoming album.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 'Fia' singer posed the challenge to his fans through his Twitter account @iam_davido on Thursday.

He tweeted, "Gimme a name for my Album. Three songs left to record !! I want a fan to name my Album."

Fans went on to give their opinions on what the new album should be named, often debating among themselves.

Most of them, however, asked that the album be named Psalms after that bible book written by his namesake, King David.

@Jaymiller1 said, "You can also use 'psalms' cause guess who wrote it? King David."

@Badass_Nigerian wrote, "Psalm. Psalm was written by king David. This would be an album mad by a king named Davido."

@Bawaolayinka tweeted, "Imade would actually make sense. I am not your fan tho just saying."

@ItsOladeni said, "Billboard We Coming" will be a good name. It'll attract billboard and you'll appear on their hot 200."

@BallerOxlade said, "Livin davido loca."

NAN reports that fans had repeatedly asked the singer to release a new album following the success of his singles.

Davido rose to fame in 2011 with the release of "Dami Duro", the second single from his debut studio album 'Omo Baba Olowo'.

The 2012 album also contained six additional singles, 'Back When', 'Ekuro', 'Overseas', 'All of You', 'Gbon Gbon' and 'Feel Alright'.

The album won Best R&B/Pop Album and received a nomination for Album of the Year at 2013 Headies Award.

The same was also nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2018, Davido became the first African-based artist to have received his award on the BET Awards main stage.

His award was presented by Hollywood actor Omari Hardwick and actress Tika Sumpter. (NAN)

