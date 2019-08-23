Tanzania: CCM Youths Urged to Vie for Political Posts

CCM Youth Wing (UVCCM)) Secretary Raymond Mwangwala has called upon youths to embark on political strategies to contest and vie for various posts in the forthcoming local government elections this year.

The secretary issued such a statement, while officiating at a campaign dubbed 'Tarime Kijani' that brought together CCM members in Tarime on Wednesday.

It aimed at creating public awareness and to encourage party youths to nominate suitable candidates of good character and reputation to win.

According to the secretary, the campaign also aimed at explaining to the electorate success stories of the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli, especially the implementation of strategic development projects.

"We are proud of and prepared for the campaign to explain to members of public, especially the grassroots, about the ongoing implementation of development projects, including the construction of health centres and dispensaries on their doorsteps that had eased the stress of travelling longer distances to seek medical services.

He cautioned opposition party politicians he did not mention to exercise disciplined campaigns before, during and after the local government elections and refrain from tarnishing the image of the Head of State as that would lead to taking legal action against them.

"Despite the experience of implementing the CCM manifesto as recently witnessed, some politicians in and outside the country tarnish the image of the government for no good reason," said Mr Mwangwala.

He stressed that citizens' problems in the past resulted from unequal distribution of resources and corruption were being solved by the fifth phase government by taking urgent steps to implement health, education and infrastructure and this shouldn't be underestimated.

He also urged CCM members in the region to exercise tolerance, while settling various intra-party differences and stressed that no member was superior to the party.

He reminded CCM members in various parts of the country to actively take part in voter registration using biometric voter registration (BVR) technology being the only legitimate means to elect competent aspirants from the ruling party.

"We urge all members from all walks of life to actively take part in the ongoing BVR registration as the only and sure way of enabling our contestants to defeat other aspirants from opposition parties who often resolve to unfriendly politicking by using the social media to fulfil their political motives," he added.

For his part, Tarime UVCCM Chairman Godfrey Francis assured the youth, especially those engaged in the motorcycle business, that the fifth phase government had put in place effective mechanisms to remove unnecessary commotions and barriers.

"UVCCM here has a project that will involve motorcyclists (bodabodas) as well as the traffic police department to provide training on road safety rules and precautions that will enable them to abide by road rules and regulations," said Mr Francis.

He added: "We direct motorcycle operators to abide by existing road traffic rules and regulations, including wearing a safety helmet, possession of a valid driving licence as well as a motor insurance certificate before they start their business."