Tanzania: Govt Now to Bank On Local Contractors in Water Projects

23 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DEPUTY Water Minister Jumaa Aweso has said the government is determined to use local contractors to implement water projects after great achievements in previous water projects implemented by local experts.

According to a press statement issued yesterday by the Water Ministry's Communication Unit, the government has made such decision after a number of water projects implemented by local contractors to ensure value for money.

"We are now satisfied with great construction works implemented by local contractors as they are completed on time," said the deputy minister during his tour of Siha District in Kilimanjaro Region.

He pointed out some of the successful water projects implemented by local contractors in Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Mbeya and in the Lake Zone.

Mr Aweso noted that the government had for a long time experienced challenges from consultant engineers, who teamed up with unscrupulous contractors, to commit economic sabotage in public projects.

"After discovering the problem, the government decided to use local experts working with water authorities to implement the projects," he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister directed the arrest of a contractor from Mbeso Construction Limited for delaying the implementation of Munge and Tella Mande water projects in Siha District.

Mr Aweso expressed dissatisfaction with slow progress of the Munge Water Project, which has only one month to go, according to the agreement.

Reports suggest that the contractor, who had received 100 per cent of payments from the government, has only implemented the project by 25 per cent so far.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.