Tanzania: New Serengeti District Hospital Starts Services

THE new Serengeti District Hospital has started offering medical services after the construction of major buildings. This will bring relief to residents, who used to travel long distances in search of medical services.

The government gave Serengeti District Council 800m/- for finishing hospital buildings.

"Vaccination and mother and child clinic are among others the services offered at the new health facility," Serengeti District Council Executive Director (DED) Juma Hamsini told 'Daily News' in Mugumu recently.

"Soon pregnant mothers too will access maternity care at this hospital. Our plan is to finish the maternity ward and put in place requisite medical equipment as soon as possible," he said.

He thanked President Magufuli and his government for supporting the construction of the health facility.

"So far, we have received 800m/- from the government and more than 680m/- has been spent on the buildings as you can see for yourself with electricity," Mr Hamsini noted.

The district council also expects to receive 500m/- more during this fiscal year to finish the construction of new buildings, according to him.

"As we continue getting support from the government, this is going to be a modern hospital offering better services," the Serengeti DED said.

The construction of the hospital started in 2009, but stalled in 2012 due to lack of funds before it resumed in 2016 after new Serengeti leaders appointed by the President launched a special campaign called "build district hospital with 1,000/-".

The campaign, which was led by Serengeti District Commissioner (DC) Nurdin Babu, was successful after Serengeti residents and other stakeholders donated cash money and building materials to support the health project.

"After seeing the efforts we have managed to construct the new hospital, President Magufuli gave 400m/- and after some time our council also received 400m/- more from the government. We are really grateful to the President for his support," Mr Hamsini explained.

Serengeti District has been without a district government hospital for decades. Thus, the construction of the hospital is expected to improve medical services in the district, Mugumu residents and the neighbouring