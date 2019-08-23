Liberia: CDC Escapes Defeat

-Play Delay Tactics With Rerun

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Weah seems to be worried over fear of losing both seats in Montserrado County to the collaborating opposition political parties in the Country.

The CDC is now exploring every mean apportioned to it, in order to prevent its defeat of losing its 'stronghold' (Montserrado) to the opposition evidenced by its recent stand in the disputed district number 15 by-election.

As the result, the party has taken an appealed again to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia to rescue her from such shame, few hours after the Board Of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) handed down ruling into the CDC's complain of alleged erroneously error and illegal judgment against the NEC's hearing officer.

The Board of Commissioners of NEC on Thursday, August 22, 2019 denied CDC appeal by upholding the ruling of its hearing officer declaring a rerun in six precincts amounting to twenty polling places in District number 15 as a result of reported electoral malpractices observed during the process.

The By-election came as the result of a vacancy in the House of Representative caused by the fallen of Representative Adolph Lawrence in late April this year (2019).

The party has again taken an exception to the NEC's ruling by announcing an appealed to the High Court for that Court to amongst other things reverse the decision of both the hearing officer and Board of Commissioners of NEC.

The hearing officers recently ruled in favor of opposition candidate Telia Urey thus mandating the Commission to conduct a rerun in the six earmarked precincts in the district, a ruling which was upheld by NEC Board of Commissioners.

Prior to the rerun declared by NEC's hearing officers which seems more or less as death news to the CDC. The ruling party in a press conference vowed to resist any rerun decision announced by the Election House.

While it is un-certain whether the Supreme Court will rule in their favor, Representative Acarous Gray, a stalwart of CDC on his face book page said they (CDC) have three persons on the Supreme Court bench.

Though Representative Gray did not state the names of the three persons, but pundits believe he was making direct reference to the Chief Justice Francis Korkpor and the two Associate Justices Yussif Kaba, and Joseph Nagbe.