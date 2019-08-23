Liberia: Democracy Under Threat

22 August 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

-As ECC Strongly Condemns Trend of Electoral Violence; Says It Could Undermine Liberia's Fragile Democracy

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) strongly condemns the wave of electoral violence that has continuously marred the Montserrado county by-elections. This trend and pattern of violence and lawlessness has the propensity to undermine the rule of law and the country's fragile democracy. These trends of violence are an early warning indication that our democracy is under threat.

The ECC calls on the government to move beyond condemnation of the violence and to take concrete actions to ensure that those who perpetrate acts of violence leading to injuries and the destruction of property are held to account. The rule of law begins with the criminal justice system and the police has a critical role to play in building public trust in the manner in which it deals with citizens.

ECC also calls on all political parties and their leaders to demonstrate leadership in the conduct of their activities. Our country must be guided by the experience of the past so that we can never go down that path again.

The ECC calls on the government and security entities to take on strict measures that will prevent subsequent electoral violence.

About the ECC and Observation of the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) is a civil society platform, comprising six (6) organizations that observe elections in Liberia. The members include: Actions for Genuine Democratic Alternatives (AGENDA); Center for Democratic Governance (CDG); Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP); Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD); Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE-PADD); West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), and the Women's NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL).

The ECC works in partnership with the Liberia Accountability Voice Initiative (LAVI) with support from USAID. TNR

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.