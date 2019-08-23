Liberia: 'Establish Embassy for Full Representation'

-Diaspora Liberians Appeal to Pres. Weah

The Liberian Swedish Association (LSA) has made a clarion call to the Government of Liberia appealing to Dr. President George Manneh Weah to establish a Liberian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. LSA admonished that the establishment of the embassy will create avenues for easy access for potential investments in Liberia that could subsequently lead to alleviating the suffering of some Liberians.

The President of LSA Mr. David Ford said for more than a decade, Liberians, descendants of Liberia, Swedes, and friends of Liberia that reside in Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden Finland, and Iceland) are faced with difficulties to obtain services such as acquiring or renewing a Liberian passport, obtaining a visa, and etc.

According to a release from the Liberian Swedish Association, the Diaspora Liberians and other stakeholders have to go through the Liberian Embassies in Germany and Belgium with constraints to encounter enormous travel and accommodation expenses in order to accomplish their aims of getting travel documents.

Mr. Ford further stated that the establishment of a Liberian embassy in Sweden will certainly create a direct point of contact to Liberia for stakeholders in the Scandinavian region and ease the aged old burden they are faced with.

"In light of the dire need for full representation for Liberians in Scandinavia, the Liberian Swedish Association (LSA) which serves as the umbrella organization for ALL Liberians living in Sweden, descendants of Liberia, Swedes, and friends of Liberia that have once worked and lived in Liberia."

The release is also quoted as saying, "For more than a decade, Liberians, descendants of Liberia, Swedes, and friends of Liberia residing in Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden Finland, and Iceland) have complained of the difficulties they undergo."

Moreover, the Liberian Swedish Association also hopes that President George M. Weah and government will take speedy measures so as to tackle and resolve the current problem that has the proclivity if addressed to improve Liberia's growth and development. Contributed By: John Dennis Weah, Jr. TNR