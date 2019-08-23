Liberia: Zogo Sends Out SoS Call

-Wants Treatment Against Illegal Drugs

As the campaign to get disadvantaged Liberian youths off the streets intensifies by rights and humanitarian groups across the country, a 30 year old disadvantaged Liberian youth has sent out an SOS call for people to go to his rescue.

Eric Dunbar, a man believed to be in his early thirties (30s) is calling on all well-meaning Liberians from all sectors of the Liberian society to go to his aid in taking him off the streets and make him free of drug addiction.

"I am tired of being in the streets taking in dangerous substances that will not help me. It is because of my condition that none of my family members wants to be identified with me due to the embarrassment and disgrace I have brought to them over the years," Dunbar said in an interview with journalists.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Dunbar narrated that he was initiated into the dangerous act by one of his friends more than five years ago and now feels that he was the wrong friend he ever came across.

"You know, it was one of my friends which I believed was the wrong friend that ever came into my life because he fooled me and initiated into drug addiction, a life that I do not want to be involved with anymore," he confessed.

The disadvantaged Liberian youth told reporters that he does not want money from anyone, but wants to be treated against illegal drugs as a way of being reintegrated in society and reunited with his family.

"I don't need money from anybody; all I want is for someone from anywhere to come to my aid and treat me by taking this illegal drugs from in me," Dunbar suggested.

He complained that at presence, he is going through severe pain in his stomach and therefore needs urgent treatment against his condition.

"You know if you are not taking that thing (illegal drug) for some days, your stomach can hurt you and that is what I am going through right now," Dunbar explained.

According to him, he took in two dangerous drugs including Italian White and feels that there is nothing profitable in the intake of all of the known illegal substances and as such, he wants to retire from them and live his normal life as he now feels rejected in society and has no place in his own family as a result of his drug addiction life. TNR