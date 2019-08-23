Liberia: LBDI 's Robertsport Branch Robbed

Report from Grand Cape Mount County says the Robertsport Branch of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) has been robed.

According to the report, some unknown men recently went to the LBDI branch in the area and broke into save and bulk room and made away with unspecified amounts in Liberian and United States Dollars.

A local journalist in the county informed State Radio (ELBC) that this is the first time the bank is being attacked and robbed by unknown men.

It is also reported that the vehicle used by the alleged robbers to carry out the act later broke down along the Robertsport-Monrovia while trying to escape from the crime scene.

Police officers assigned in the county are yet to make any arrest.

Meanwhile, Police officers in the area have asked the public and employees of the bank to stay away from premises of the bank while investigate and carry out inventory of the damages and loss incurred by the bank.

