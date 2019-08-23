Liberia: Blatant and Diabolical Lie

-ANC's Youth League Chair Descents On CDC's Youth League

The Youth League Chairperson of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has sharply reacted to assertions attributed to ANC's political leader on his alleged involvement with drug trafficking in Liberia.

Hassan Newland of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) recently alleged that the ANC leader is involved with dealing in illegal drugs that are currently being used by disadvantaged youths who creating insecurity for peaceful Liberians.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia, Mr. Newland called on the Liberia Drug Enforcement to invite Mr. Alexander B. Cummings for questioning in order to bring an end to his alleged secret deal and save Liberian youths from further going wayward.

Despite the widely made allegations and strange disclosure, the CDC Youth League Chairperson failed to provide any evidence or pinpoint and material or video evidence to substantiate his claims.

But in reaction to the allegations levied against the ANC's political leader, Alexander B. Cummings, ANC's Youth League Chairperson, Benjamin Myers termed the allegations as 'blatant and diabolical lies'.

According to Mr. Myers, the claims made by his counterpart from the ruling establishment is a lie that does not have a place in the Liberian society by well meaning Liberian as his (Myers) first partisan earned all his wealth from the private sector with a cleaned record.

Mr. Myers in contrast informed Newland to trace the record of the first partisan of the CDC now President of Liberia (George Weah) on his (Weah) alignment with a notorious drug addict in the US who was picked up and jailed by officers of the Criminal Investigative Agency (CIA) of America in the presence of Mr. Weah.

"If we can go back to history and the record, only society and the public will judge what Mr. Weah was doing at the home of James Bestman, a drug addict as he was arrested by the CIA in the USA where the first partisan of the CDC was presence in his living room; whether they were molding drugs or what, it is not for me to tell, but the public," Myers retrospected.

It can be recalled that James Bestman, a friend of now President George Weah was arrested, handcuffed and sent to jail based on a tip-off received by officers of the CIA on his alleged involvement with illegal possession of dangerous substances while President Weah, then political leader of the CDC has gone to pay him a visit something that nearly implicated him into the raid at Bestman's house. TNR