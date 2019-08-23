Liberia: Pressure Mounts At Phebe Hospital

22 August 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Esau J. Farr

-As Dr. Sibley's Job Is On The Line

Fresh reports from Bong County speak of renew pressure on the Administrative Director of the Phebe Hospital, Dr. Jefferson Sibley to step down in the wake of independent audit.

According to an ELBC Correspondent in the central Liberian County (Bong), some workers of the hospital and local county officials are calling for the recusal of Dr. Sibley in the name of financial transparency at the hospital.

Phebe Hospital has in recent times been at a center of controversy with claims and counter allegations of low budget support and misappropriation of budgetary allotments to the hospital for its operations.

It all started when report emerged linking the hospital to a planned shutdown as a result of lack of fuel and essential drugs to adequately run the hospital in the midst of claim by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) that as of the time the report was emerging, the hospital was having in its account over two hundred fifty thousand (US$250,000) United States Dollars.

Finance authorities wondered at the time why such amount could be in the covers of the hospital and run short of essential drugs and fuel to run the hospital generator to carry out sugery and minor operations thus forcing nurses and PAs to use mobile phone lights to treat patients at night.

In another allegation, Bong County District number three (#3) Representative, Josiah Marvin Cole, alleged that the hospital has three separate payrolls.

He promised to resign as a lawmaker if he fails to produce them challenging hospital authorities to deny his claims something that is yet to be seen.

The situation has led to the suspension of four key persons at the hospital pending an independent audit authorized by the government of Liberia.

Those suspended are: the Controller General, Human Resource Manager, Financial Officer and Administrator.

The concerned workers and local stakeholders are calling for the recusal of Dr. Sibley on grounds that he is the Chief Administrator of the hospital under whose administration all the allegations of financial malpractices are being reported including the alleged disappearance of one million United State (US$1m) Dollars. TNR

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.