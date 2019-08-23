South Africa: Four Men Who Killed KZN Cop Get Life Sentences

22 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Four men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for killing an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer, the Hawks said on Thursday.

The men, who were charged with murder, attempted murder and business robbery, killed Captain Nkosenye Welcome Ntombela, an Ulundi detective, spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlonga said.

He said the officer was off duty when he and an employee from Phakode Supermarket fell victim to an armed robbery, when four gun-wielding men demanded cash.

"In the process, Captain Ntombela was fatally shot, whilst the employee was wounded. Cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery which were originally opened at Nongoma Police Station were allocated to the Hawk's Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation."

Mhlonga said the police had "left no stone unturned in their investigation" and arrested Ntokozo Mbatha, 29, Siphamandla Mbatha, 28, Mzokhona Dlamini, 33, and Sifiso Mnyandu, 48, two days after the incident.

"The four appeared in court several times until they were convicted and sentenced. They were all sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery and 10 years for attempted murder. Their sentence will run concurrently," said Mhlongo.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

