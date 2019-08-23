Cameroon: Security - Defence Minister Evaluates Situation in Bertoua

23 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo chaired a meeting in Bertoua on August 22, 2019.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo used the first day of his two-day visit to the East Region to evaluate the security situation in the region . He presided at a security meeting that took place indoors at the Command Post of the 8th Military Sector in Bertoua, The meeting brought together security and administrative officials of the region, Officials of the Communication Division of the Ministry of Defence disclosed that the Defence boss and officials examined the security situation in the region and charted ways of tackling them. The meeting came within the context of security challenges facing region owing to the cross- border activities of some armed people from the neighbouring Central African Republic. The presence of refugees in some border parts of the region also accentuates the security situation, the officials disclosed, The Bertoua security meeting also focused on assessing the preparedness of the region for the effective and hitch-free start of the 2019/2020 school year, the Communication Division officials further said. Other issues discussed included the insecurity and ways of heightening the synergy against the ill. Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo will today chaired the inauguration ceremony of the Centre for training in war tactics in the forest zone in Motcheboum (CEAP) in Upper Nyong Division.

