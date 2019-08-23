South Africa: Woman Who Disappeared During Cape Town Airport Run Has Been Found Safe - Police

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Twenty-seven-year-old Djamena Manjenje, who disappeared on her way to fetch her mother at Cape Town International Airport, is safe, Western Cape police said on Friday.

"Please be advised that the missing person returned home last night [Thursday], the circumstances surrounding her going missing and coming back are under investigation," said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

"The missing person is currently receiving medical attention at a medical facility."

Her disappearance on August 19 led to her being reported missing, and police and the Pink Ladies asked for assistance in tracing her.

She was last seen at about 14:13 on August 19, and police said she had not reached her destination.

Police customarily do not release further details about missing people who are found.

In this case, they added that a criminal case hasdnot been opened yet.

