Gambia: President Barrow's Appointment Not to Be Taken for Granted

Yesterday's cabinet reshuffle confirms that no appointment made by President Barrow should be taken for granted. That is why those appointed to positions of public trust should guard what they say and do. A great debate has unfolded regarding the appointments. No explanation has been given for the removal of the minister of the interior.

Foroyaa will observe what will happen after the appointment regarding the administration and management of the security sector. During this short interval, the number of arrests and conflicts has increased to unacceptable proportions. How the post-civil disobedience situation is to be handled will determine whether peace and stability will be maintained and recurrence prevented. The future will tell.

