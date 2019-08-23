South Africa: Legal Aid SA Staff Suspend Strike 'Until Further Notice'

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Legal Aid South Africa says its employees have suspended their strike action until further notice.

In a statement issued on Friday, national spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said the staff had resolved to return to work, and that service at all courts and Legal Aid SA offices nationwide had returned to normal.

The employees had embarked on a strike over a variety of grievances, including benefits and budget cuts.

The strike follows a demonstration at its national office in May, where a memorandum was handed over.

A certificate of non-resolution was issued on December 6, 2018, by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration - the basis on which employees went on strike.

"Legal Aid SA welcomes the news of the suspension of the strike," Shabangu said.

"The impact on the functioning of the country's courts was minimal, as contingency plans were put in place by local management teams in order to continue to serve the public to the best of our ability.

"Our employees are our greatest asset in ensuring that access to justice is made real in South Africa. We are pleased to resume serving the public and ensuring that their constitutional rights are upheld."

