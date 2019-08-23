Uganda: Hospital Suspends Major Surgeries Over Water Crisis

23 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Alex Tumuhimbise

The management at Kagadi District Hospital has suspended major surgeries and operations over a water crisis that has now put several lives at risk.

The water crisis has also forced the hospital to lock all the sanitary facilities such as flash toilets, urinals and bathrooms.

It started nearly a month ago when the hospital water pump generator got a mechanical problem.

The hospital staff representative, Mr Nathan Agaba, said the situation is quite alarming as all sanitary facilities have been closed.

"The situation is alarming. There is no water at the facility. Toilets are closed because we cannot allow people to use them. We need to handle the situation before it gets out of hand," Mr Agaba said.

Last month, the hospital suspended all patients' admission as a result of the water crisis but the decision was overturned by the Kagadi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Lilian Ruteraho, and other officials after promising that the situation would be sorted out.

Ms Ruteraho condemned the hospital administration for the temporary closure of the facility.

"The water shortage doesn't mean there is no admission of patients until unspecified period. The only problem is that the breakdown of the water system doesn't allow water to flow to the theatre. People should be admitted as the water system is worked on," Ms Ruteraho then said.

The Kagadi District Health Officer, Dr James Olowo, encouraged residents to continue seeking medical services at the facility.

"Efforts to see that the water crisis at the facility is solved are in high gear and a sum of about Shs.21 million has been requested from the Ministry of Health," Mr Olowo said.

Kagadi hospital is frequented by hundreds of people from other districts of Kibaale, Kyenjojo, Kakumiro, and Kikuube.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

