Uganda: No Mafia in Government, Says Rugunda

23 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has dismissed talk of mafia in the government.

Dr Rugunda was yesterday responding to a question by Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa (FDC) on whether there are mafia targeting Ugandans, including Investment minister Evelyn Anite.

"Hon Prime Minister, can you assure this country that you don't preside over a mafia government?" Mr Okupa asked.

Dr Rugunda, however, said he is not aware of any mafia serving the regime.

"Like Ndugu Okupa, I have seen this in the media. However, I am not aware of the existence of any mafia group in the government of Uganda," he said.

The Prime Minister's response is the first official pronouncement from the Executive in regard to the matter raised by Ms Anite.

On Monday, she said her life was in danger because mafia in government want to kill her with regard to the management of Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

Ms Anite has been involved in back and forth squabbles with colleagues in government, including Attorney General William Byaruhanga and Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, over the management of UTL.

During her Monday media briefing, Ms Anite said she has received several threats from the mafias in government. "The plan by the mafias is to take Anite out of the picture, I might die but history will judge them. You know the mafias, they are the ones who have been blocking the audit," she said.

She, however, said she would not stop fighting to save UTL or exposing bad characters in government.

