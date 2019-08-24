Rwanda: 1200 Troops From 26 Countries Pay Homage to Genocide Victims

23 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Over 1200 officers attending the ongoing military drills dubbed Shared Accord, Combat Training Centre, Gabiro, on Friday visited Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay homage to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The participating officers are from Belgium, Botswana, Cote d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, USA, Eswatini, Italy, Lesotho, Zambia and hosts Rwanda.

In a bid to learn more about the Genocide, the contingents were given a guided tour of the memorial where they were given detailed accounts on where the country has had to overcome in the past 25 years.

Kigali Genocide Memorial is a final resting place to over 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

A delegation of soldiers from 26 countries are taken through the history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Kigali Genocide Memorial on Friday. Craish Bahizi.

Shared Accord 19, co-Director, Brig. Gen Lapthe C Flora, said that the visit has been a deeply moving experience and a grim reflection of worst aspects of humanity.

"We acknowledge this conscious effort and indomitable spirit of the people of Rwanda, this visit demonstrates the real picture on how Rwanda has been able to succeed from her darkest tragedies," he said, after the tour of the memorial.

Adding that peace keeping missions have the first objective to reinforce the message of why it is important to continue building and enhancing the partnership of peace and security.

Flora commended the people of Rwanda for overcoming the tragedy that befell the country and instead choosing the path of unity and reconciliation, against all the odds.

"Our deepest admiration goes to the Rwandan people for their resilience, and for their resolve of wanting to come together as a nation, so as to build a brighter future for all Rwandans," he said.

Adding that it is definitely a shining example for the entire world to see that there is a spirit and capacity to forgive.

The exercise (Shared Accord), which is being hosted for the second time in Rwanda, is expected to close later this month.

