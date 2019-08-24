Rwanda: Canon Partners With Local School to Develop Rwandan Film Industry

24 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has partnered with Kigali Film and Television School (KFTV) to train students, lecturers and industry professionals to horn their skills strengthen their skills necessary to empower them for the entertainment industry.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe a globally renowned provider of several appliances, including those used in imagery.

The firm will work with KFTV to deliver one-week workshops in Kigali, involving Canon trainers and technical experts. It will give an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and photographers to benefit from courses in videography and photography.

The workshops will be held parallel to the 'Canon Lecturers Training programme', led by expert training coach Frans van Aken from The Netherlands.

Katie Simmonds, the programme Manager, CCNA, explained that the project aims at "creating a network of practical opportunities for young people to find rewarding careers in Rwanda and abroad."

"In collaboration with KFTV, CCNA will familiarise film makers and photographers in Rwanda with cutting-edge professional technology that is used internationally," she added.

The partnership is an extension of Canon's Miraisha Sustainability Programme.

The initiative aims to build the capacity and talent in African countries where Canon operates by leveraging the company's imaging heritage, advanced technological strengths and innovations.

Théodore Ishimwe, Director of KFTV, sees a great partner in Canon.

"The Rwandan story telling journey has gained a valuable partner in Canon. These initiatives will help place Rwandan arts on the world map. Our creative professionals welcome this opportunity to be better equipped to compete in sustainable and viable creative industry in Rwanda as well as further afield," he said.

The second intake will kick off Monday 26, following the completion of first week's trainings that hosted 50 participants. It ended with an award ceremony during which participants were celebrated and rewarded with a certificate of attendance.

According to the Programme Manager, Canon is planning on establishing Canon academy shortly after the trainings.

To date, through the Miraisha Sustainability Programme, Canon has trained more than 4,500 youth students on photography and filmmaking skills and concluded over 300 similar training and development partnerships.

