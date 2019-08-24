Central Africa: MINUSCA Joint-Task Force Commander Visit Rwandan Peacekeepers in Central Africa

24 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

The Joint-Task Force Commander (JTFB) for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Brig. Gen. Coulibaly Bamoro, on August 23, visited the Rwanda Protection Support Unit (RWAPSU) base camp--MAMICA--in the capital Bangui.

The visit was in line with the inspection of all units under the MINUSCA to assess their readiness, effectiveness and the challenges they encounter in the execution of their peace support mandate.

The delegation also included the JTFB Chief of Staff, Maj. Ahmad Abdel Salam Aladwan and Lt. Col. Ngom Aissatu, JTFB Gender advisor, among others.

They were received by the PSU acting contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alex Fata.

In a brief presentation, SSP Fata highlighted the overview of the unit's capacity, readiness and the challenges encountered since their arrival in Bangui in January.

"We acknowledge the support and closeness that MINUSCA offers us in making our duties possible," SSP Fata said

"We are always committed and keeping our steadfast efforts in accomplishing our duties," he added.

He, however, highlighted the need for the elaboration of the standard operating procedures for the unit's specialized tasks.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Bamoro commended the Rwandan peacekeepers for their "resilience and determination" and their impact in restoring peace and security in CAR.

"We appreciate the Rwandan peacekeepers for the resilience, teamwork and discipline portraying the force personnel since you joined the MINUSCA mission," Brig. Gen Bamoro said.

He added: "You have been performing your duties exceptionally and played a big role in the restoration of peace and security in CAR despite the challenging situations faced."

He went on urging them to keep up the spirit of sacrifice, determination and he assured them that challenges raised will be addressed.

Rwanda started deploying Police peacekeepers to CAR in 2014.

PSU is one of the three Rwandan Police contingents currently serving under MINUSCA, each composed of 160 officers. Two other contingents serve as Formed Police Units (FPU)s.

The PSU is particularly in charge of security for CAR and UN high-profile officials as well as other special duties assigned under JTFB command.

