Namibia: De Lange Wins Another Gold Medal for Namibia

Tristan de Lange won another gold medal for team Namibia during the Men's Mountain Bike Marathon which had two loops of 30 kilometres at the VTT Sports Centre in Benslimane.

His teammate Alex Miller won a bronze medal for team Namibia at the African Games currently underway in Morocco.

Team Namibia had four riders competing in the finals of the Mountain Bike marathon.

De Lange, Miller and Yannick Lincoln of Mauritius broke off from the rest of the riders at the end of the first lap but De Lange kept a very high pace and left the chasing riders.

De Lange came to the sprint line 11 seconds ahead of Lincoln who finished second, while Miller was more than seven minutes behind in third position. Namibia's Xavier Papo who crashed during the race, dusted himself off to finish in fourth spot.

De Lange completed the two loop 60km race in a time of one hour 53 minutes and 11 seconds (1:53:11), followed by Lincoln in 1:53:22 and Miller in 2:01:03, while Papo came fourth in 2:01:07.

Another Namibian rider Danzel de Koe finished ninth out of the 25 riders that competed in the event on the day. He crossed the line in a time of 2:05:51.

Speaking to Nampa after the race De Lange said he was happy to be crowned an African champion as his hard work was paying off.

"I still can't believe that I won two gold medals for the country at the African Games but I am happy that the time I have put in working has finally paid off. I now turn my attention to the road ahead which will really be tough because of strong road race riders from South Africa and Eritrea," he said.