Ghana: African Games - Jackson 7th in Swimming Final

24 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Abeiku Jackson failed to clinch a medal after finishing seventh in Thursday's final of the men's 50m butterfly at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Jackson crossed the finish line in 24.50 seconds, an improvement on the 24.62 seconds he recorded in the heats.

The final was won by Egypt's Abdelrahman Elaraby with Ali Khalafalla also of Egypt coming second and Ryan Coetzee of South Africa finishing third.

Also, on Thursday, in the men's team table tennis event, Ghana lost 3-0 to Egypt.

The Ghanaian team had Derek Abrefa, Samuel Akayade and Felix Lartey in its ranks but they could not match the Egyptians in the match.

The team then went on to beat Senegal 3-2 to finish 5th in that event.

The final event for Ghana on the day was boxing which Abdul Wahid Omar beat Abdlbasit Bin Khayr of Libya 4-1 in the preliminary round of the men's lightweight 63kg.

But there was no joy for Selasi Damalie, Samuel Yaw Addo and Abubakar Quartey who were eliminated from their respective divisions.

Selasi Damalie was defeated 23-3 by Tunisia's Yaccine Khezami In the men's 58-63kg.

In the men's 54-58kg, Yaw Addo drew a bye in the preliminary stage but he lost to 17-9 Chad's Casimir Betel in the quarter-finals.

Abubakar Quartey lost 5-0 to Tabi Sofiane of Algeria in the men's middleweight 75kg quarter-final. -Myjoyonline

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

