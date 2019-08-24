Zimbabwe: Transport Computerisation Ups Revenue to U.S.$375 Million

24 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Government's computerisation programme in the transport sector has yielded significant gains through increased revenue, with at least US$375 million being realised over the past five years since the programme was implemented.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has computerised most of its departments and services, curbing leakages, pilferage and corruption, as human interface has been significantly reduced, raising the amount of money accruing to Treasury.

The ministry modernised systems through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (zinara), Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and most recently through the Zimbabwe Traffic Information System (ZIMTIS).

In an interview on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said they were excited as Government with gains that have accrued to the fiscus owing to the computerisation process.

"We are quite excited with the computerisation process which has removed the human interface, thus reducing corruption in a significant way," he said. "Not only has it eradicated or reduced corruption, the system has also brought efficiency and convenience to the ordinary public.

"Some of the work was being done manually, but it is now being done electronically. Revenue has increased significantly, something which is a source of pride to us. We will continue to work to improve the system in our quest to fight corruption and inefficiencies."

Statistics seen by The Herald show that vehicle licensing, under ZINARA, generated revenue of US$15 million annually before the advent of the system, but was now raking in an average of US$56 million.

Tolling revenue across the 17 tollgates increased from $16 million when manual receipting was being carried out in 2013, to an average of $50 million a year, meaning computerisation drove a revenue increase of $34 million. Revenue also rose with respect to road transit programme fees which is collected when foreign registered vehicles traverse the country.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald.

